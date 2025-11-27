Lenovo Leads AI Era with Neptune Liquid Cooling
Lenovo expands its Neptune liquid cooling across its data center portfolio, enhancing energy efficiency for AI infrastructures. With its direct water-cooling system, Neptune reduces power use by 40% compared to air cooling, supporting high-density computing and aiding Lenovo's net-zero carbon ambitions.
In a significant advancement towards sustainable computing, Lenovo has announced the expansion of its Neptune liquid cooling technology across its data center offerings. This move aims to enhance sustainable infrastructure in the AI era, addressing increased energy demands.
Boasting a 40% reduction in power consumption compared to traditional air-cooled systems, Neptune technology ensures consistent performance while minimizing environmental impact. It supports Lenovo's position as a leader in energy-efficient computing, evident from its top rankings on the Top500 and Green500 lists.
As organizations accelerate AI adoption, Lenovo's Neptune addresses the thermal and performance challenges of soaring compute density. The system's direct water-cooling methodology offers superior energy efficiencies, aligning with Lenovo's long-term sustainability goals and supporting rigorous computational workloads globally.
