Historic International Arrival: Soyuz MS-28 Docks Successfully

The Russian Soyuz MS-28 spacecraft, containg two Russian cosmonauts and one NASA astronaut, made a successful docking with the International Space Station, according to a statement from Russian space agency Roscosmos.

The vessel launched earlier from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, marking a pivotal event in the ongoing international partnership in space exploration.

The launch, utilizing the Soyuz 2.1a rocket, occurred at 12:28 pm Moscow time (0928 GMT), symbolizing another stride forward in cooperative space missions.