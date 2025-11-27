Left Menu

Historic International Arrival: Soyuz MS-28 Docks Successfully

The Russian Soyuz MS-28 spacecraft, carrying two Russian cosmonauts and one NASA astronaut, successfully docked with the International Space Station. The spacecraft launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, signifying another significant milestone in international space collaboration. Roscosmos confirmed the successful docking on Thursday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 27-11-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 18:15 IST
Historic International Arrival: Soyuz MS-28 Docks Successfully
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Russian Soyuz MS-28 spacecraft, containg two Russian cosmonauts and one NASA astronaut, made a successful docking with the International Space Station, according to a statement from Russian space agency Roscosmos.

The vessel launched earlier from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, marking a pivotal event in the ongoing international partnership in space exploration.

The launch, utilizing the Soyuz 2.1a rocket, occurred at 12:28 pm Moscow time (0928 GMT), symbolizing another stride forward in cooperative space missions.

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Offline Classes Resume Amidst Easing Air Pollution Restrictions

Delhi's Offline Classes Resume Amidst Easing Air Pollution Restrictions

 India
2
Delhi Initiates Third-Party Audit to Combat Waterlogging

Delhi Initiates Third-Party Audit to Combat Waterlogging

 India
3
Karnataka's Political Chessboard: High Command Holds the Key

Karnataka's Political Chessboard: High Command Holds the Key

 India
4
Fresh Leadership Appointed to Propel Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project

Fresh Leadership Appointed to Propel Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025