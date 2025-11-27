Historic International Arrival: Soyuz MS-28 Docks Successfully
The Russian Soyuz MS-28 spacecraft, carrying two Russian cosmonauts and one NASA astronaut, successfully docked with the International Space Station. The spacecraft launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, signifying another significant milestone in international space collaboration. Roscosmos confirmed the successful docking on Thursday.
The Russian Soyuz MS-28 spacecraft, containg two Russian cosmonauts and one NASA astronaut, made a successful docking with the International Space Station, according to a statement from Russian space agency Roscosmos.
The vessel launched earlier from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, marking a pivotal event in the ongoing international partnership in space exploration.
The launch, utilizing the Soyuz 2.1a rocket, occurred at 12:28 pm Moscow time (0928 GMT), symbolizing another stride forward in cooperative space missions.
