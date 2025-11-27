Telecom Industry Calls for Harmonized Regulations Amid Data Protection Overhaul

Telecom operators are pressing for the government to align sector-specific regulations with the DPDP framework, aiming to reduce regulatory confusion and streamline transition processes, according to COAI on Thursday.

The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), which includes major players like Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea, has proposed exemptions for minors aged 16-18 concerning SIM card acquisition, pointing out challenges with verifying consent for users under 18 and the misalignment with diverse household structures in India.

While guidelines on security compliance frameworks and age verification for minors were discussed during public consultations, many concerns remain unaddressed. COAI underscores the importance of clear interpretative guidance to minimize ambiguity and recommends harmonizing incident-reporting obligations across regimes to prevent redundant processes.