Swift Repair: Baikonur Cosmodrome's Launch Pad Set for Quick Recovery

The Baikonur Cosmodrome's launch pad in Kazakhstan sustained damage following the launch of a Soyuz spacecraft to the International Space Station. Roscosmos, the Russian space agency, announced that an assessment is underway and repair plans are in place using reserve elements to eliminate the damage swiftly.

Updated: 28-11-2025 02:03 IST | Created: 28-11-2025 02:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Baikonur Cosmodrome's launch pad in Kazakhstan suffered damage after the successful launch of a Soyuz spacecraft to the International Space Station. However, efforts to repair the facility are already in motion, according to statements from the Russian space agency, Roscosmos.

The agency reported that a thorough assessment of the launch complex's condition is currently being conducted. Roscosmos assured that all necessary reserve components are available to restore the damaged sections, emphasizing a swift return to full operational capacity.

Despite the setback, the agency remains optimistic about quickly restoring functionality to the vital spaceport, which plays a key role in international space exploration efforts.

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

