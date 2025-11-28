Swift Repair: Baikonur Cosmodrome's Launch Pad Set for Quick Recovery

The Baikonur Cosmodrome's launch pad in Kazakhstan suffered damage after the successful launch of a Soyuz spacecraft to the International Space Station. However, efforts to repair the facility are already in motion, according to statements from the Russian space agency, Roscosmos.

The agency reported that a thorough assessment of the launch complex's condition is currently being conducted. Roscosmos assured that all necessary reserve components are available to restore the damaged sections, emphasizing a swift return to full operational capacity.

Despite the setback, the agency remains optimistic about quickly restoring functionality to the vital spaceport, which plays a key role in international space exploration efforts.