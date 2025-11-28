Successful Docking amidst Launch Complications

In a remarkable feat of international cooperation, the Russian Soyuz MS-28 spacecraft has successfully docked with the International Space Station carrying two Russian cosmonauts and one NASA astronaut, Roscosmos confirmed on Thursday.

Despite the successful docking, the launch was marred by reports from Roscosmos about damage to the Baikonur Cosmodrome launch pad in Kazakhstan. The agency assured that the damage would be swiftly repaired.

The launch, conducted by a Soyuz 2.1a rocket at 12:28 p.m. Moscow time, proceeded without immediate incident according to Russian news sources. Officials noted that the crew aboard the space station were in good health and the situation was under assessment.

(With inputs from agencies.)