Left Menu

REUTERS NEXT-Notable quotes from finance and markets speakers at the Reuters Next conference

It goes into the land of seeing today clearly." BRENDAN COUGHLIN, PRESIDENT OF CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP "The industry is ripe for further consolidation and a lot of this tech discussion we've had is going to favor folks with more scale.

Reuters | Updated: 03-12-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 03-12-2025 22:40 IST
REUTERS NEXT-Notable quotes from finance and markets speakers at the Reuters Next conference

Reuters is hosting the two-day Reuters Next conference in New York on Wednesday and Thursday, bringing together more than 700 international business leaders and policymakers to examine the biggest issues facing society, business and the world. Following are some notable quotes from speakers in the finance and markets sessions of the conference.

MICHAL KATZ, MIZUHO AMERICAS HEAD OF INVESTMENT AND CORPORATE BANKING "AI is still in the early innings of its evolution, and obviously valuations have been stretched just given the dollars going into capex and companies wanting a stake in the game. We have seen risks arise over potential overbuild, concentration among certain off-takers, and questions about whether returns will materialize. But it's early days—the story of AI is still being written. Winners have yet to be defined"

UMESH SUBRAMANIAN, CITADEL CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER "We try to make sure that AI doesn't go into the land of prediction. It goes into the land of seeing today clearly."

BRENDAN COUGHLIN, PRESIDENT OF CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP "The industry is ripe for further consolidation and a lot of this tech discussion we've had is going to favor folks with more scale. There's been some M&A in 2025. There's a lot of discussion around that heating up. I think you know (by) December 31, 2026, there will be less deals than people imagine."

View the live broadcast of the World Stage here and read full coverage here. (Compiled by Pritam Biswas and Ateev Bhandari in Bengaluru; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine's security service says all Sea Baby drones accounted for, none in Romania

Ukraine's security service says all Sea Baby drones accounted for, none in R...

 Global
2
CORRECTED-Over two-thirds of NATO member states committed to PURL, Rutte says

CORRECTED-Over two-thirds of NATO member states committed to PURL, Rutte say...

 Global
3
UPDATE 4-Boeing looks to close Spirit AeroSystems merger this year as FTC orders divestitures

UPDATE 4-Boeing looks to close Spirit AeroSystems merger this year as FTC or...

 Global
4
Peruvian presidential candidates to get bulletproof vests after gun attacks

Peruvian presidential candidates to get bulletproof vests after gun attacks

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farming’s biggest revolution yet: AI learns to forecast crop yields with near-precision

Financial inclusion key to boosting agribusiness performance and food stability

AI-driven "digital afterlives" risk deception, privacy violations and exploitation

AI reliability debate shifts as models commit irregularities, not hallucinations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025