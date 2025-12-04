Left Menu

Reuters | London | Updated: 04-12-2025 05:34 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 05:34 IST
UK to sign defence deal with Norway to counter Russia threat 
Britain said it will sign a major defence deal with Norway on Thursday, building on the Nordic country's 10 billion pound ($13 billion) purchase of UK warships at a time of heightened threats from Russia. Below are some key details on the new agreement:

* Norway signed a deal to buy at least five frigates from Britain in September, made by BAE Systems * UK says there has been a 30% increase in Russian vessels threatening UK waters in the past two years

* Key underwater cables carrying communications, electricity and gas between UK and Norway could be at risk * Deal to be signed by UK defence minister John Healey and Norwegian defence minister Tore O. Sandvik later on Thursday

* Under the deal, the two countries will agree their navies can operate side-by-side in the North Atlantic * Named the Lunna House Agreement after the Scottish headquarters of the Norwegian resistance during the Second World War

* Combined fleet of at least 13 British-built Type 26 anti-submarine frigates will be interchangeable * UK PM Keir Starmer says deal will help protect critical infrastructure

* Frigates will patrol seas between Greenland, Iceland and UK, monitoring Russian naval activity * Navies will share maintenance facilities, technology and equipment

* Royal Navy will adopt advanced Norwegian naval strike missiles, deal includes deeper collaboration on Sting Ray torpedoes * UK will join Norwegian programme to develop support vessels which will act as motherships for uncrewed mine hunting and undersea warfare systems ($1 = 0.7514 pounds)

