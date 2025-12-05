India's Surveillance Dilemma: Privacy vs. Security
India's government considers a telecom proposal for constant satellite tracking on smartphones to enhance surveillance. The move faces opposition from major tech companies like Apple, Google, and Samsung due to privacy concerns. The debate highlights tensions between security efforts and individual privacy within the nation.
India's government is at a crossroads as it reviews a telecom industry proposal that seeks to mandate constant satellite tracking on smartphones, sparking a debate over privacy. This controversial development is met with resistance from tech giants like Apple, Google, and Samsung, concerned about potential overreach into users' private data.
The discussion comes in the wake of a recent controversy that saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration retract an order requiring smartphone preloading of a state-run app amidst privacy outcry. The proposal, backed by telecom firms, advocates for activating A-GPS technology for precise tracking, which is currently reliant on less accurate cellular data.
Privacy advocates and tech companies argue that mandating such tracking could set a dangerous global precedent and infringe on user's privacy rights. As both India's IT and home ministries deliberate, the outcome remains uncertain, reflecting a broader global trend of balancing national security with personal privacy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
REUTERS NEXT-Google executive sees AI search as expansion for web
Andhra govt allots 480 acres for Adani-Google AI data Centre in Visakhapatnam
REUTERS NEXT-Wikipedia seeks more AI licensing deals similar to Google tie-up, co-founder Wales says
UPDATE 1-Russia blocks Apple's FaceTime in mounting push against foreign tech platforms
UPDATE 4-Indian airports face major disruptions as IndiGo grapples with pilot shortages, sources say