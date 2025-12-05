Left Menu

India's Surveillance Dilemma: Privacy vs. Security

India's government considers a telecom proposal for constant satellite tracking on smartphones to enhance surveillance. The move faces opposition from major tech companies like Apple, Google, and Samsung due to privacy concerns. The debate highlights tensions between security efforts and individual privacy within the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2025 13:44 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 13:44 IST
India's government is at a crossroads as it reviews a telecom industry proposal that seeks to mandate constant satellite tracking on smartphones, sparking a debate over privacy. This controversial development is met with resistance from tech giants like Apple, Google, and Samsung, concerned about potential overreach into users' private data.

The discussion comes in the wake of a recent controversy that saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration retract an order requiring smartphone preloading of a state-run app amidst privacy outcry. The proposal, backed by telecom firms, advocates for activating A-GPS technology for precise tracking, which is currently reliant on less accurate cellular data.

Privacy advocates and tech companies argue that mandating such tracking could set a dangerous global precedent and infringe on user's privacy rights. As both India's IT and home ministries deliberate, the outcome remains uncertain, reflecting a broader global trend of balancing national security with personal privacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

