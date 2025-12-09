Left Menu

BMW Bets on Electric Future with Milan Nedeljkovic as New CEO

BMW appoints 30-year veteran Milan Nedeljkovic as CEO, succeeding Oliver Zipse, to steer the company through the electric vehicle era. With a focus on growth in China and autonomous driving advancements, Nedeljkovic is tasked with leading the company against Chinese competitors and Tesla's dominance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 18:31 IST
BMW Bets on Electric Future with Milan Nedeljkovic as New CEO
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

BMW is advancing into the electric vehicle future by appointing Milan Nedeljkovic, a 30-year veteran of the company, as the new CEO, replacing Oliver Zipse. This strategic shift comes as the automaker seeks to combat U.S. tariffs, Chinese competition, and Tesla's market presence.

Nedeljkovic, 56, will assume the position on May 14 and is tasked with rejuvenating BMW's sales growth, especially in China, the globe's largest automotive market. "The success of the Nedeljkovic era will be judged in China," commented Moritz Kronenberger, portfolio manager at Union Investment, a BMW shareholder. Emphasizing autonomous driving advancements, the drive towards Level 3 autonomy will be crucial for maintaining competitiveness with Tesla.

Having risen through the ranks since joining BMW in 1993, Nedeljkovic was instrumental in developing the Neue Klasse EV platform, considered BMW's largest leap in investment and technology. As the industry faces challenges, like those encountered by fellow German automaker Porsche, Nedeljkovic's leadership is expected to navigate BMW through transformative times.

TRENDING

1
Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

 Global
2
Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in Costs

Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in C...

 New Zealand
3
Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

 United States
4
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-fintech adoption enhances profitability, ESG disclosure and shock resistance

Human-integrated AI development is faster and safer than full automation

Generative AI driving major shifts in teaching, research and governance worldwide

Generative AI proven to strengthen student reasoning skills, especially problem-solving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025