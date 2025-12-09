India's 6G Mission: Pioneering the Future of Global Connectivity
India is rapidly advancing in the global 6G landscape, aiming to become a key player in patents and standards. Under the Bharat 6G Mission, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is leading efforts for collaborative progress involving industry and academia to ensure 6G's benefits nationwide.
India is positioning itself as a significant player in the development of global 6G patents and standards, according to Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. He chaired a strategic meeting to review the progress of the Bharat 6G Alliance, which aims for inclusive technological advancement across the nation.
Scindia emphasized the structured yet dynamic nature of the Bharat 6G Mission, highlighting its phase-wise goals, continuous reviews, and independent assessments. The mission prioritizes widespread benefits to all citizens, leveraging collaboration among industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and academic institutions.
The meeting was comprehensive, involving officials from communications ministries, academia, and industry. It underscored the need for synergy within the Bharat 6G Alliance, as articulated by Minister of State for Communications, Chandrasekhar Pemmasani. Notable achievements include the release of reports on AI-integrated networks and sustainable telecom solutions, marking India's evolution from technology user to innovator.
