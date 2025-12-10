Loyalty Juggernaut: A Strong Performer in Forrester Wave™

Left Menu

Loyalty Juggernaut, known for its GRAVTY® platform, has been named a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Loyalty Platforms, Q4 2025. The company excels in delivering advanced loyalty solutions for multinational brands, providing real-time personalization, and supporting large-scale, sophisticated loyalty ecosystems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paloalto | Updated: 10-12-2025 14:31 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 14:31 IST
Loyalty Juggernaut (LJI), a prominent player in the loyalty platform space with its GRAVTY® solution, has been acknowledged as a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Loyalty Platforms, Q4 2025. This accolade highlights LJI's swift rise in the industry, showcasing its innovative technology and strong customer relationships.

The report praises Loyalty Juggernaut for its dependability and partnership approach, noting its suitability for multinational operations requiring robust support for multi-partner programs and compliance with global privacy regulations. This aligns with LJI's capability in driving next-gen loyalty systems for major corporations across diverse sectors.

LJI's CEO, Shyam Shah, expressed gratitude towards the team and clients for their support and trust, emphasizing the exciting potential for transformation and growth through cutting-edge loyalty solutions. Featuring AI decision-making and real-time interaction, GRAVTY® is transforming traditional models and delivering unmatched value for enterprises worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

