Left Menu

Europe's Evolving Migration Policies: A Shift Toward Security Concerns

European nations are contemplating policy changes that could undermine long-standing migrant protections as sympathy for immigrants declines. This move comes amid increased political pressure from far-right parties and highlights a growing tension between upholding human rights and addressing national security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 11-12-2025 00:24 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 00:24 IST
Europe's Evolving Migration Policies: A Shift Toward Security Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

European nations are re-evaluating their migration policies amidst dwindling public sympathy for immigrants worldwide. This shift is perceived as a response to rising far-right political influence and the need to address national security concerns while maintaining commitments to established human rights conventions.

The Council of Europe, consisting of 46 member countries, is discussing potential reforms to the European Convention on Human Rights. These changes aim to strike a balance between migrants' rights and the safeguarding of national security, reflecting a more conservative stance on migration issues.

Despite reduced illegal border crossings, political leaders advocate for tighter controls, highlighting the complex interplay between economic needs for foreign labor and the perceived threat of illegal migration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gas Cylinder Blast Injures Three in Mumbai's Goregaon West

Gas Cylinder Blast Injures Three in Mumbai's Goregaon West

 India
2
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
3
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global
4
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025