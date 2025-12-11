Europe's Evolving Migration Policies: A Shift Toward Security Concerns

European nations are re-evaluating their migration policies amidst dwindling public sympathy for immigrants worldwide. This shift is perceived as a response to rising far-right political influence and the need to address national security concerns while maintaining commitments to established human rights conventions.

The Council of Europe, consisting of 46 member countries, is discussing potential reforms to the European Convention on Human Rights. These changes aim to strike a balance between migrants' rights and the safeguarding of national security, reflecting a more conservative stance on migration issues.

Despite reduced illegal border crossings, political leaders advocate for tighter controls, highlighting the complex interplay between economic needs for foreign labor and the perceived threat of illegal migration.

