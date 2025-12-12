Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes in West Singhbhum: Fatal Road Collision

A tragic accident occurred in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district when a motorcycle and SUV collided, killing two individuals. The police reported that the victims, aged 20-30, were intoxicated. Efforts are underway to identify them, and the SUV has been seized while the driver remains at large.

Chaibasa | Updated: 12-12-2025 20:41 IST
In a tragic road accident in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, two individuals lost their lives when their motorcycle collided head-on with an SUV on Friday evening, according to police reports.

The collision happened near the Water Tower on NH 75 within the Karaikela police station area. The motorcycle was en route to Chakradharpur, while the SUV was heading towards Ranchi.

Authorities are working to confirm the identities of the deceased, both believed to be between 20 and 30 years old and found to be under the influence of alcohol. The SUV has been impounded, though the driver managed to escape the scene, police confirmed.

