New Guidelines Aim to Strengthen Road Tunnel Safety

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued guidelines to enhance safety and structural integrity in road tunnel projects. The guidelines emphasize consulting geological maps and accounts for seismic activity, groundwater management, and emergency rescue coordination. A recent tunnel collapse highlighted the critical need for these measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 19:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has issued new guidelines to bolster safety and structural integrity in road tunnel projects. At the core of these guidelines is the usage of geological maps and the National Landslide Susceptibility Mapping by the Geological Survey of India during alignment surveys.

MoRTH's directive also addresses critical contract elements such as scheduling, risk-sharing mechanisms, and provisions for variations, all aimed at minimizing disputes during execution. The guidelines mandate evaluating tunnel shapes for spatial requirements and structural stability, while emphasizing the importance of effective groundwater management for long-term stability.

With a focus on emergency response, the guidelines specify collaboration between tunnel construction teams and specialized agencies like NDRF and SDRF during rescue operations. These measures are vital, as demonstrated by the November 12, 2023, incident where 41 workers were trapped following a tunnel collapse in Uttarakhand.

