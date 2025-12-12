Left Menu

Suspense Over BJP's Next Uttar Pradesh Chief to End This Weekend

The BJP is set to announce its new Uttar Pradesh state president this weekend. Speculation is rife about potential candidates including Pankaj Chaudhary, Swatantra Dev Singh, and others. The decision comes ahead of critical Panchayat and Assembly elections, making caste and regional dynamics significant factors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 12-12-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 19:42 IST
Suspense Over BJP's Next Uttar Pradesh Chief to End This Weekend
  • Country:
  • India

The suspense concerning the new Uttar Pradesh state president for the BJP is poised to end this weekend as central leadership plans to announce a decision on Sunday. Insiders hint that clarity may emerge by Saturday.

The BJP's state election officer, Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey, stated that the next state president will be revealed by Piyush Goyal, the central election officer, on Sunday. Nominations will be filed between 2 pm to 3 pm on Saturday, with scrutiny and withdrawals following shortly. If needed, voting will occur on Sunday.

Political analysts highlight the importance of this election in the context of upcoming Panchayat and 2027 Assembly elections, suggesting that candidates with a strong grasp of caste and regional dynamics may be favored. Among the names circulated are Pankaj Chaudhary and Swatantra Dev Singh, with discussions surrounding influential community leaders also continuing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfilled Promises

Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfi...

 India
4
Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025