Suspense Over BJP's Next Uttar Pradesh Chief to End This Weekend

The suspense concerning the new Uttar Pradesh state president for the BJP is poised to end this weekend as central leadership plans to announce a decision on Sunday. Insiders hint that clarity may emerge by Saturday.

The BJP's state election officer, Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey, stated that the next state president will be revealed by Piyush Goyal, the central election officer, on Sunday. Nominations will be filed between 2 pm to 3 pm on Saturday, with scrutiny and withdrawals following shortly. If needed, voting will occur on Sunday.

Political analysts highlight the importance of this election in the context of upcoming Panchayat and 2027 Assembly elections, suggesting that candidates with a strong grasp of caste and regional dynamics may be favored. Among the names circulated are Pankaj Chaudhary and Swatantra Dev Singh, with discussions surrounding influential community leaders also continuing.

(With inputs from agencies.)