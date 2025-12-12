Massive Electoral Roll Deletions Stir Controversy in West Bengal
West Bengal's electoral roll revisions reveal massive deletions, with Bhabanipur constituency witnessing significant changes. The Election Commission’s data shows Bhabanipur has nearly four times more deletions than Nandigram. Across the state, over 58 lakh names have been removed in a controversial update process ahead of the latest draft rolls.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-12-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 20:56 IST
- Country:
- India
West Bengal's Election Commission has reported significant revisions in electoral rolls, spotlighting marked disparities between constituencies.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Bhabanipur showed nearly four times more deletions than opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari's Nandigram, as per data shared on Friday.
In total, over 58 lakh names have been culled in the first revision phase.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Electoral Roll Shuffles in West Bengal: Bhabanipur and Beyond
Voter Deletions in Bengal: Bhabanipur-Nandigram Saga Unfolds
Voter Deletion Surge in Bhabanipur: Political Implications in West Bengal
Suvendu Adhikari Stands Firm with Alleged Assaulters
Controversy Unfolds at Gita Recital: Suvendu Adhikari Shows Support for Accused Trio