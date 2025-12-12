Left Menu

Volvo's Electric Stand: A Resilient Charge Amid EU Combustion Ban Debate

Volvo Cars urges the European Commission to uphold the 2035 ban on combustion engine sales despite pressures from Germany and Italy to dilute it. With electric alternatives ready, Volvo warns against losing regulatory trust, while critics push for more technological options in emissions reduction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 21:13 IST
Volvo Cars is calling on the European Commission to maintain its stance on banning combustion engine car sales by 2035. This appeal follows lobbying by Germany, Italy, and manufacturers eager to mitigate the ban, citing fierce competition from China as a primary concern.

Volvo, alongside fellow Swedish automaker Polestar and other electric car manufacturers, remains opposed to any dilution of the plan. Volvo's Chief Commercial Officer Erik Severinson expressed disappointment over potential compromises, warning that weakening the ban could erode regulatory trust after substantial investments in electric vehicle development.

Critics of the ban argue for integrating technologies like plug-in hybrids and biofuels. The planned prohibition is crucial to the EU's decarbonization strategy and the expansion of the electric vehicle market, which is now facing opposition from internal and external pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

