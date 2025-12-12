Volvo's Electric Stand: A Resilient Charge Amid EU Combustion Ban Debate

Volvo Cars is calling on the European Commission to maintain its stance on banning combustion engine car sales by 2035. This appeal follows lobbying by Germany, Italy, and manufacturers eager to mitigate the ban, citing fierce competition from China as a primary concern.

Volvo, alongside fellow Swedish automaker Polestar and other electric car manufacturers, remains opposed to any dilution of the plan. Volvo's Chief Commercial Officer Erik Severinson expressed disappointment over potential compromises, warning that weakening the ban could erode regulatory trust after substantial investments in electric vehicle development.

Critics of the ban argue for integrating technologies like plug-in hybrids and biofuels. The planned prohibition is crucial to the EU's decarbonization strategy and the expansion of the electric vehicle market, which is now facing opposition from internal and external pressures.

