Assam Investigation Drama: Political Allegations and Complex Cases Take Center Stage

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced an investigation into Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi and his wife's alleged ties with Pakistan will be transferred to a central agency. The current probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) is deemed insufficient for the case's complexities.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced that the investigation into Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi and his wife's alleged ties to Pakistan will be escalated to a central agency.

This decision follows the submission of a report by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) tasked with probing the allegations initially leveled by the state government against the couple.

Sarma emphasized that, although the SIT's findings were substantial, the complexity of the case demands further scrutiny by a central body. Gogoi has unequivocally rejected the allegations, likening them to a 'C-grade Bollywood movie.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

