Samtel Avionics Secures Rs 75 Crore for Expansion

Samtel Avionics has raised Rs 75 crore from True North Private Credit with an option of Rs 140 crore extra funding to support its growth. The funding will enhance R&D, manufacturing, and the adoption of indigenous technologies for sectors like defence, aerospace, and railways.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 20:16 IST
This financial backing is pivotal in aiding Samtel Avionics to bolster its high-tech electronics capabilities for defence and aerospace sectors.

Based in Gurugram, Samtel Avionics is expanding its manufacturing and research to cater to emerging areas such as UAVs and satellite systems, crucial for future defence needs.

