Samtel Avionics Secures Rs 75 Crore for Expansion

Samtel Avionics has successfully secured Rs 75 crore from True North Private Credit, with a potential additional funding option of Rs 140 crore, enhancing its growth strategy.

This financial backing is pivotal in aiding Samtel Avionics to bolster its high-tech electronics capabilities for defence and aerospace sectors.

Based in Gurugram, Samtel Avionics is expanding its manufacturing and research to cater to emerging areas such as UAVs and satellite systems, crucial for future defence needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)