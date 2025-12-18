Oben Electric Powers Forward with Rs 85 Crore Funding Boost

Electric motorcycle manufacturer, Oben Electric, announced on Thursday that it raised Rs 85 crore in a pre-Series B funding round, marking its next phase of growth.

This round of funding included participation from Indian American Family Offices, featuring investors like Raj K Soin, Musa Dakri, and Ramesh Bhutada, along with other existing supporters. The company disclosed that its total funding now stands at Rs 285 crore and indicated ongoing talks to finalize its Series B round soon.

The newly acquired capital will support Oben Electric's efforts to expand its distribution and boost brand recognition. Additionally, it will enhance product development and launches. The investment coincides with the company's projection of reaching Rs 100 crore in revenue by FY26, indicating robust investor confidence in its vision and performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)