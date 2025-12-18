Left Menu

Oben Electric Powers Forward with Rs 85 Crore Funding Boost

Oben Electric, an electric motorcycle manufacturer, raised Rs 85 crore in a pre-Series B funding round. The funds will help scale distribution and brand awareness, with an eye on breaking even by 2026. The company plans to expand its showroom network significantly in the coming years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-12-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 15:43 IST
Oben Electric Powers Forward with Rs 85 Crore Funding Boost
  • Country:
  • India

Electric motorcycle manufacturer, Oben Electric, announced on Thursday that it raised Rs 85 crore in a pre-Series B funding round, marking its next phase of growth.

This round of funding included participation from Indian American Family Offices, featuring investors like Raj K Soin, Musa Dakri, and Ramesh Bhutada, along with other existing supporters. The company disclosed that its total funding now stands at Rs 285 crore and indicated ongoing talks to finalize its Series B round soon.

The newly acquired capital will support Oben Electric's efforts to expand its distribution and boost brand recognition. Additionally, it will enhance product development and launches. The investment coincides with the company's projection of reaching Rs 100 crore in revenue by FY26, indicating robust investor confidence in its vision and performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why generative AI improves learning for some students but not others

AI empathy breaks down in sensitive health decisions

How AI and digital twins are redefining infrastructure resilience under climate stress

Why Cutting Emissions Is One of the Strongest Public Health Tools in Europe Today

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025