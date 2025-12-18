AI Revolution in Fashion: Zara's Innovative Shift

Zara is joining forces with artificial intelligence, aiming to revolutionize fashion photography by digitally altering model images using AI technology. Following the lead of H&M and Zalando, this move promises to enhance production speeds while keeping human models in the loop.

The integration of AI allows Zara to create diverse imagery efficiently, complementing existing processes without replacing traditional creative teams. Models are reportedly compensated at industry-best standards, receiving approval for edited images. The transition continues to highlight the growing influence of AI in the fashion sector.

Under Marta Ortega's leadership, Zara aims to upscale its brand image, with a focus on larger flagship stores, while navigating the wave of AI advancements. The fashion industry faces a balancing act, as professionals express concerns over AI's potential to disrupt established workflows and challenge new talents.

(With inputs from agencies.)