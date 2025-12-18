Delhi Police Unveils AI-Powered Intelligence Data Management Tool
Delhi Police's new AI-driven Intelligence Data Management Tool aims to enhance the Special Branch's efficiency by automating workflows, improving accuracy, and facilitating better coordination. Launched by Chief Satish Golchha, the IDMT promises significant improvements in handling, analyzing, and decision-making processes related to intelligence tasks.
On Thursday, Delhi Police Chief Satish Golchha officially inaugurated the new Intelligence Data Management Tool (IDMT), an advanced platform leveraging artificial intelligence to revamp Special Branch operations.
Hosted at the police headquarters, the launch was witnessed by senior officers. The event featured a presentation that detailed IDMT's capabilities and was led by the deputy commissioner of police specializing in intelligence.
According to officials, IDMT is engineered to automate crucial tasks within the Special Branch, thus ensuring faster processing, heightened accuracy, and improved coordination. It's anticipated that the tool will fundamentally enhance data management, analysis, and decision-making, forming a more effective, tech-driven framework.