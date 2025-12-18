Left Menu

India's Tech Revolution: SHANTI Bill Passes

The passing of the SHANTI Bill marks a pivotal change in India's technology and nuclear sectors, encouraging private investment and innovation. Prime Minister Modi highlights its potential to advance clean energy and open new opportunities for the youth and private enterprises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 22:06 IST
India's Tech Revolution: SHANTI Bill Passes
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hailed the passage of the SHANTI Bill by Parliament as a transformative step for India's technological evolution, marking a significant opening for private sector engagement and youth empowerment.

On Thursday, Modi emphasized the Bill's potential to boost investment and innovation within India, as revealed in a statement on the social media platform X.

Formally known as the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India Bill, this legislation aims to liberalize the nation's tightly controlled nuclear power sector. Modi underscored the Bill's role in promoting clean energy and green manufacturing while expressing gratitude to the MPs who supported it.

