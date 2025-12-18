Thieves Nabbed in Messi Tour Mobile Theft Spree

The Delhi Police have successfully apprehended two individuals in connection with multiple mobile phone thefts at the Lionel Messi G.O.A.T. India Tour event, held at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Officials received various complaints related to phone thefts during the December 15 event. Utilizing CCTV footage and intelligence reports, police intercepted the suspects near the Rajghat area.

The accused, identified as Sameer and Abdullah, were found with four stolen phones. Investigations revealed they typically targeted crowded events for their activities. Police are working to reunite the phones with their owners.

(With inputs from agencies.)