Thieves Nabbed in Messi Tour Mobile Theft Spree

Delhi Police apprehended two men for stealing mobile phones during Lionel Messi's G.O.A.T. India Tour at Arun Jaitley Stadium. Acting on complaints and CCTV footage, police caught the suspects, recovering four stolen phones. Ongoing efforts aim to return the devices to their rightful owners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 20:42 IST
Thieves Nabbed in Messi Tour Mobile Theft Spree
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police have successfully apprehended two individuals in connection with multiple mobile phone thefts at the Lionel Messi G.O.A.T. India Tour event, held at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Officials received various complaints related to phone thefts during the December 15 event. Utilizing CCTV footage and intelligence reports, police intercepted the suspects near the Rajghat area.

The accused, identified as Sameer and Abdullah, were found with four stolen phones. Investigations revealed they typically targeted crowded events for their activities. Police are working to reunite the phones with their owners.

(With inputs from agencies.)

