Fribourg Canton Enforces School Mobile Phone Ban
The parliament of Fribourg, a canton in western Switzerland, has voted to ban mobile phone use for children under 15 in schools. The measure aims to enhance personal interactions, school atmosphere, and prevent bullying. Individual schools had already implemented similar measures before this legislative decision.
- Country:
- Switzerland
In a landmark decision, the Fribourg parliament in western Switzerland has prohibited the use of mobile phones by children in schools up to the age of 15, effective immediately. The vote saw 67 in favor and 35 against, demonstrating significant support for the measure.
The initiative is designed to foster better personal interactions among students, improve the school environment, and combat bullying and exclusion. While the cantonal government initially opposed the legislation, it now must codify the ban into law.
Fribourg's move parallels individual efforts by schools, which have already imposed restrictions on cell phone usage. The legislation also suggests exploring similar bans for older students in upper secondary and vocational schools.
(With inputs from agencies.)
