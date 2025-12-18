Fribourg Canton Enforces School Mobile Phone Ban

In a landmark decision, the Fribourg parliament in western Switzerland has prohibited the use of mobile phones by children in schools up to the age of 15, effective immediately. The vote saw 67 in favor and 35 against, demonstrating significant support for the measure.

The initiative is designed to foster better personal interactions among students, improve the school environment, and combat bullying and exclusion. While the cantonal government initially opposed the legislation, it now must codify the ban into law.

Fribourg's move parallels individual efforts by schools, which have already imposed restrictions on cell phone usage. The legislation also suggests exploring similar bans for older students in upper secondary and vocational schools.

