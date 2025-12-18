Left Menu

Fribourg Canton Enforces School Mobile Phone Ban

The parliament of Fribourg, a canton in western Switzerland, has voted to ban mobile phone use for children under 15 in schools. The measure aims to enhance personal interactions, school atmosphere, and prevent bullying. Individual schools had already implemented similar measures before this legislative decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Zurich | Updated: 18-12-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 22:36 IST
Fribourg Canton Enforces School Mobile Phone Ban
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

In a landmark decision, the Fribourg parliament in western Switzerland has prohibited the use of mobile phones by children in schools up to the age of 15, effective immediately. The vote saw 67 in favor and 35 against, demonstrating significant support for the measure.

The initiative is designed to foster better personal interactions among students, improve the school environment, and combat bullying and exclusion. While the cantonal government initially opposed the legislation, it now must codify the ban into law.

Fribourg's move parallels individual efforts by schools, which have already imposed restrictions on cell phone usage. The legislation also suggests exploring similar bans for older students in upper secondary and vocational schools.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025