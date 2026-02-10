Yunus Appeals for 'Yes' Vote in Controversial Bangladesh Referendum

In a last-minute appeal, Bangladesh's interim leader Muhammad Yunus called for a 'Yes' vote in the February 12 referendum, coinciding with general elections. The referendum supports Yunus's reform package, aiming to positively shape the nation's future. Speaking to senior officials as campaigning closed, Yunus emphasized the importance of this vote.

The referendum has faced criticism due to its complexity and its constitutionally dubious nature. Legal experts argue the interim government's visible support contradicts the need for an impartial stance, especially given public funding use. Bangladesh Bank urged commercial banks and NGOs to promote the 'Yes' campaign, while the Election Commission prohibited government officials from participating in the campaign.

The proposed reforms, outlined in the July National Charter-2025, were criticized for not aligning with the current Constitution. Jurists highlighted potential illegality, suggesting that unless the Constitution was annulled or suspended, the current legal framework should be upheld. The political backdrop remains tense after the recent overthrow of Sheikh Hasina's government.

