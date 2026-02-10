Left Menu

Yunus Appeals for 'Yes' Vote in Controversial Bangladesh Referendum

Interim government chief Muhammad Yunus is urging citizens to vote 'Yes' in an upcoming Bangladesh referendum, linked to elections, supporting his proposed 84-point reform package. Critics challenge the referendum's constitutional legitimacy and its complex scope. The government seeks public backing while legal experts express concerns over its partisan approach.

  • Bangladesh

In a last-minute appeal, Bangladesh's interim leader Muhammad Yunus called for a 'Yes' vote in the February 12 referendum, coinciding with general elections. The referendum supports Yunus's reform package, aiming to positively shape the nation's future. Speaking to senior officials as campaigning closed, Yunus emphasized the importance of this vote.

The referendum has faced criticism due to its complexity and its constitutionally dubious nature. Legal experts argue the interim government's visible support contradicts the need for an impartial stance, especially given public funding use. Bangladesh Bank urged commercial banks and NGOs to promote the 'Yes' campaign, while the Election Commission prohibited government officials from participating in the campaign.

The proposed reforms, outlined in the July National Charter-2025, were criticized for not aligning with the current Constitution. Jurists highlighted potential illegality, suggesting that unless the Constitution was annulled or suspended, the current legal framework should be upheld. The political backdrop remains tense after the recent overthrow of Sheikh Hasina's government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

