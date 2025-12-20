Left Menu

Apollo Techno Industries Launches IPO on BSE SME Platform

Apollo Techno Industries Limited, India's only domestic manufacturer of specialized drilling rigs, is launching an Initial Public Offering (IPO) on December 23, 2025. The Gujarat-based company aims to raise ₹47.96 Crore through the issuance of 36,89,000 equity shares. Funds will support working capital and growth plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-12-2025 14:28 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 14:28 IST
Apollo Techno Industries Limited, a pioneering name in India's construction equipment manufacturing sector, is set to launch its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on the BSE SME platform on December 23, 2025. The company is eyeing a funding round of ₹47.96 Crore through its fresh issuance of 36,89,000 equity shares.

The company has earmarked the funds for boosting working capital and catering to corporate expenses, supporting their ambitious growth trajectory. With a price band of ₹123 to ₹130 per share, Apollo Techno aims to strengthen its position in the drilling equipment market domestically and internationally.

Under the leadership of Managing Director Mr. Parth Rashmikant Patel, Apollo Techno has focused on creating strong indigenous manufacturing capabilities, meeting the needs of diverse industries across India and selected export markets. With revenue reaching ₹9,914.09 Lakhs for the financial year ending March 31, 2025, the firm showcases solid financial health and robust growth potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)

