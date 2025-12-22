Left Menu

Russian Anti-Satellite Weapon Threatens Space Stability

Intelligence from NATO nations suggests Russia may be developing an anti-satellite weapon to target Elon Musk's Starlink system. The 'zone-effect' weapon could disrupt space infrastructure, posing risks even to Russian and ally systems. Analysts are skeptical of its feasibility, but concerns remain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 22-12-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 14:54 IST
Russian Anti-Satellite Weapon Threatens Space Stability
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Intelligence from two NATO nations indicates that Russia is potentially developing a new anti-satellite weapon. The weapon, allegedly aimed at disrupting Elon Musk's Starlink satellite constellation, involves deploying high-density pellets to create orbiting clouds of shrapnel intended to disrupt multiple satellites.

While analysts question the effectiveness of such a weapon, they caution about the uncontrollable chaos it could cause in space, affecting global communications and defense systems, even for Russia and its ally China. The prospect of such a weapon has therefore raised global security concerns.

Despite skepticism, officials warn against underestimating Moscow's capacity for space-based aggression, pointing to previous nuclear weapon pursuits. The potential ripple effects of the weapon underscore the necessity of global discussions on space security and militarization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

