Russia's Stealthy Skies: The Su-57 Fighter's Engine Upgrade
Russia's Su-57 stealth fighter has successfully completed a test flight with its new Izdeliye 177 engine. Developed by United Aircraft Corporation and United Engine Corporation, this engine enhances the aircraft's performance. Production is increasing for domestic use and export. India has been offered technology transfer for local production.
Russia's state-owned United Aircraft Corporation announced that the Su-57, a fifth-generation stealth fighter, has successfully executed a test flight with the new Izdeliye 177 engine. This marks a significant milestone in boosting the combat aircraft's performance capabilities.
The advanced engine, crafted specifically for the Su-57 by the United Engine Corporation, aims to increase thrust and flight efficiency. The Su-57 has been operationally used in conflict zones like Syria and Ukraine, establishing its combat credentials.
Russia is preparing to augment production to meet the demand from its military and export clientele. Additionally, the technology has been made available to India for local manufacturing, signifying deeper defense collaboration between the nations.
