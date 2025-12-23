NovaPods Unveiled: Ai+'s Bold Entry into Wearable Audio

Ai+ has taken a significant step into the wearable audio market with the launch of NovaPods, its first audio lineup. This new series integrates a wearable audio layer into Ai+'s connected device ecosystem, set to debut in the first quarter of 2026 with pricing under Rs. 1,000.

NovaPods aims to blend a quality audio experience with comfort and health-oriented features. The lineup includes several models like the lightweight NovaPods Go for portability, NovaPods Air for comfort combined with style, NovaPods Pro with enhanced sound features and noise cancellation, NovaPods Beats featuring heart rate and SpO2 monitoring, and NovaPods Clips for health-conscious fashion-oriented listeners.

This launch signifies Ai+'s broader strategy of seamless technology integration into daily life, emphasizing a user-friendly, cost-effective approach. The devices will be available nationwide in January 2026, via Flipkart and select offline partners.