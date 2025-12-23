GAIL Partners with Chhattisgarh for Greenfield Fertiliser Project

In a strategic move, state-owned gas utility GAIL (India) Ltd announced a partnership with the Chhattisgarh government to evaluate the possibility of establishing a greenfield gas-based fertiliser project.

The collaboration involves conducting comprehensive techno-economic studies to assess the viability of a 12.7 lakh tonnes per annum urea manufacturing facility, strategically positioned along GAIL's Mumbai-Nagpur-Jharsuguda gas pipeline corridor.

The state government pledges to back the project by assisting with feasibility studies, land allocation, and necessary approvals. This initiative aligns with GAIL's vision to diversify into fertiliser production.

