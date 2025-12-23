Left Menu

GAIL Partners with Chhattisgarh for Greenfield Fertiliser Project

GAIL (India) Ltd has signed an MoU with Chhattisgarh to explore a greenfield gas-based fertiliser project. A detailed study will evaluate the feasibility of a 12.7 lakh tonnes per annum urea plant along the Mumbai-Nagpur-Jharsuguda pipeline, with potential state support and infrastructure facilitation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 18:10 IST
In a strategic move, state-owned gas utility GAIL (India) Ltd announced a partnership with the Chhattisgarh government to evaluate the possibility of establishing a greenfield gas-based fertiliser project.

The collaboration involves conducting comprehensive techno-economic studies to assess the viability of a 12.7 lakh tonnes per annum urea manufacturing facility, strategically positioned along GAIL's Mumbai-Nagpur-Jharsuguda gas pipeline corridor.

The state government pledges to back the project by assisting with feasibility studies, land allocation, and necessary approvals. This initiative aligns with GAIL's vision to diversify into fertiliser production.

(With inputs from agencies.)

