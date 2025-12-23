SMI's Artistic Odyssey: A Celebration of Creative Futures

Srishti Manipal Institute of Art, Design and Technology (SMI) concluded a series of dynamic exhibitions from December 18-21, 2025, that brought fresh artistic perspectives to the forefront. Showcasing work from burgeoning artists and designers, the events envisioned future landscapes through innovative creative practice.

The event kicked off at the Bangalore International Centre with 'Practices of Attunement,' featuring postgraduate students' research-driven projects. These works engaged with issues like community involvement, climate action, historical context, and contemporary urban challenges, exhibiting a multidisciplinary approach.

The celebrations continued at Venkatappa Art Gallery, highlighting final-year undergraduates. Their diverse presentations, ranging from films to digital platforms, hinted at future possibilities in sectors such as healthcare and urban development, emphasizing that art and design are pivotal to societal evolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)