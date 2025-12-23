Left Menu

SMI's Artistic Odyssey: A Celebration of Creative Futures

Srishti Manipal Institute of Art, Design and Technology hosted three exhibitions from December 18-21, 2025, showcasing innovative artworks by postgraduate and undergraduate students. The exhibitions explored themes of community, climate action, and urban systems, while fostering creativity beyond aesthetics in everyday life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 23-12-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 18:12 IST
SMI's Artistic Odyssey: A Celebration of Creative Futures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Srishti Manipal Institute of Art, Design and Technology (SMI) concluded a series of dynamic exhibitions from December 18-21, 2025, that brought fresh artistic perspectives to the forefront. Showcasing work from burgeoning artists and designers, the events envisioned future landscapes through innovative creative practice.

The event kicked off at the Bangalore International Centre with 'Practices of Attunement,' featuring postgraduate students' research-driven projects. These works engaged with issues like community involvement, climate action, historical context, and contemporary urban challenges, exhibiting a multidisciplinary approach.

The celebrations continued at Venkatappa Art Gallery, highlighting final-year undergraduates. Their diverse presentations, ranging from films to digital platforms, hinted at future possibilities in sectors such as healthcare and urban development, emphasizing that art and design are pivotal to societal evolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025