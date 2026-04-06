Left Menu

Ukrainian Forces Strike Russian Warship in Bold Black Sea Attack

The Ukrainian military targeted a Russian warship, the Admiral Grigorovich, in the Novorossiysk port and struck a drilling rig in the Black Sea near occupied Crimea overnight, according to Kyiv's drone forces commander Robert Brovdi. The strategic drone attack highlights escalating tensions between Ukraine and Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 06-04-2026 15:51 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 15:51 IST
Ukrainian Forces Strike Russian Warship in Bold Black Sea Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a significant military maneuver, Ukraine's armed forces conducted a drone strike targeting a Russian warship docked at the port of Novorossiysk. The attack, which also struck a nearby drilling rig in the Black Sea, marks a bold move by Kyiv amidst ongoing tensions with Moscow over the Crimea region.

According to Robert Brovdi, the commander of Kyiv's drone forces, the operation specifically aimed at the Admiral Grigorovich missile carrier. The decision to engage in such operations underscores the escalating conflict between the two nations as they vie for control in the region.

The Ukrainian military's use of drone technology in this strike demonstrates its growing capabilities and willingness to confront Russian military assets directly, further intensifying the geopolitical strife in Eastern Europe.

TRENDING

1
Outrage in Himachal Pradesh Over Shocking Child Abuse Incident

Outrage in Himachal Pradesh Over Shocking Child Abuse Incident

 India
2
AI-Driven Layoffs Signal Structural Shift in Workforce Dynamics

AI-Driven Layoffs Signal Structural Shift in Workforce Dynamics

 India
3
Demand for Justice: Outrage Over Staged Encounters in Punjab

Demand for Justice: Outrage Over Staged Encounters in Punjab

 Pakistan
4
Bengal SIR: Let's create atmosphere where tribunals can maximise their outputs with regard to disposal of appeals: CJI Surya Kant.

Bengal SIR: Let's create atmosphere where tribunals can maximise their outpu...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026