In a significant military maneuver, Ukraine's armed forces conducted a drone strike targeting a Russian warship docked at the port of Novorossiysk. The attack, which also struck a nearby drilling rig in the Black Sea, marks a bold move by Kyiv amidst ongoing tensions with Moscow over the Crimea region.

According to Robert Brovdi, the commander of Kyiv's drone forces, the operation specifically aimed at the Admiral Grigorovich missile carrier. The decision to engage in such operations underscores the escalating conflict between the two nations as they vie for control in the region.

The Ukrainian military's use of drone technology in this strike demonstrates its growing capabilities and willingness to confront Russian military assets directly, further intensifying the geopolitical strife in Eastern Europe.