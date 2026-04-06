Ukrainian Forces Strike Russian Warship in Bold Black Sea Attack
The Ukrainian military targeted a Russian warship, the Admiral Grigorovich, in the Novorossiysk port and struck a drilling rig in the Black Sea near occupied Crimea overnight, according to Kyiv's drone forces commander Robert Brovdi. The strategic drone attack highlights escalating tensions between Ukraine and Russia.
- Country:
- Ukraine
In a significant military maneuver, Ukraine's armed forces conducted a drone strike targeting a Russian warship docked at the port of Novorossiysk. The attack, which also struck a nearby drilling rig in the Black Sea, marks a bold move by Kyiv amidst ongoing tensions with Moscow over the Crimea region.
According to Robert Brovdi, the commander of Kyiv's drone forces, the operation specifically aimed at the Admiral Grigorovich missile carrier. The decision to engage in such operations underscores the escalating conflict between the two nations as they vie for control in the region.
The Ukrainian military's use of drone technology in this strike demonstrates its growing capabilities and willingness to confront Russian military assets directly, further intensifying the geopolitical strife in Eastern Europe.
ALSO READ
Tragedy in Crimea: Senior Russian Air Force Commander Killed in An-26 Crash
Russian Su-30 Fighter Jet Crashes in Crimea During Training
Russian Fighter Jet Crash in Crimea: A Narrow Escape for Crew
Tragedy in Crimea: AN-26 Crash Claims 29 Lives
Tragic Military Plane Crash in Crimea: A Devastating Loss