Escalating Tensions: Middle East on Edge
The Kremlin has warned about the escalating conflict in the Middle East, highlighting the U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran. President Trump's threats to target Iranian infrastructure have heightened tensions, impacting the global economy. Russia remains cautious, acknowledging the expanded geography and dangerous consequences of the conflict.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 15:52 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 15:52 IST
The Kremlin has raised alarms about the growing conflict in the Middle East, attributing the escalation to U.S. and Israeli aggression towards Iran.
In a recent social media post, President Trump threatened to attack Iranian infrastructure, further intensifying the already volatile situation. The Kremlin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov refrained from commenting on Trump's statements.
Peskov acknowledged the increasing regional tension, emphasizing the widespread negative impacts, including significant economic repercussions, as the conflict's reach continues to grow.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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