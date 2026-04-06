Escalating Tensions: Middle East on Edge

The Kremlin has raised alarms about the growing conflict in the Middle East, attributing the escalation to U.S. and Israeli aggression towards Iran.

In a recent social media post, President Trump threatened to attack Iranian infrastructure, further intensifying the already volatile situation. The Kremlin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov refrained from commenting on Trump's statements.

Peskov acknowledged the increasing regional tension, emphasizing the widespread negative impacts, including significant economic repercussions, as the conflict's reach continues to grow.

(With inputs from agencies.)