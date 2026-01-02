Government Cracks Down on AI-Generated Content on Platform X

The government has delivered a stern warning to the Elon Musk-led social media platform, X, to swiftly remove all unlawful and vulgar content, specifically content arising from its AI application, Grok.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology issued the notice citing the platform's failure to adhere to due diligence obligations under India's Information Technology Act, 2000, and the Intermediary Guidelines outlined in 2021.

Emphasizing the gravity of the situation, the ministry demands a detailed action taken report to ensure the prevention of further dissemination of obscene and sexually explicit content, warning of severe legal repercussions for non-compliance.