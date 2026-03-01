Left Menu

Tragic Altercation Leads to YouTuber's Death in Bhubaneswar

A YouTuber named Rahul Maharana was allegedly stabbed to death in Bhubaneswar following a small conflict. Three individuals, including an Army jawan and his nephews, were arrested for the crime. The incident was reportedly triggered by offensive language during a phone call, leading to a fatal confrontation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 01-03-2026 18:58 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 18:58 IST
Tragic Altercation Leads to YouTuber's Death in Bhubaneswar
YouTuber
  • Country:
  • India

A 32-year-old YouTuber was tragically stabbed to death after a minor altercation escalated in Bhubaneswar, according to police reports. The event unfolded in GGP Colony under the Mancheswar police station jurisdiction around 9:30 PM on Saturday, with the victim being identified as Rahul Maharana, a Palasuni local.

Authorities have arrested three suspects, including an Army jawan Sangram Kesari Behera and his nephews, following the confrontation. It is alleged that an argument broke out due to offensive language used during a phone call, culminating in Maharana being fatally stabbed when he intervened to support a friend.

Police examined CCTV footage which supported the arrest of the accused, and a knife used in the incident was seized. Police highlight the incident as sudden provocation without any prior enmity, urging citizens to report public intoxication to prevent such tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Explosive Blast in Nagpur Factory Claims 18 Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Explosive Blast in Nagpur Factory Claims 18 Lives

 India
2
Nadda Calls for Change: BJP Promises New Dawn for West Bengal

Nadda Calls for Change: BJP Promises New Dawn for West Bengal

 India
3
Jammu and Kashmir Unite for Peace Amid Global Tensions

Jammu and Kashmir Unite for Peace Amid Global Tensions

 India
4
Middle East Tensions Impact Global Markets Amid Power Struggle in Iran

Middle East Tensions Impact Global Markets Amid Power Struggle in Iran

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026