Tragic Altercation Leads to YouTuber's Death in Bhubaneswar

A 32-year-old YouTuber was tragically stabbed to death after a minor altercation escalated in Bhubaneswar, according to police reports. The event unfolded in GGP Colony under the Mancheswar police station jurisdiction around 9:30 PM on Saturday, with the victim being identified as Rahul Maharana, a Palasuni local.

Authorities have arrested three suspects, including an Army jawan Sangram Kesari Behera and his nephews, following the confrontation. It is alleged that an argument broke out due to offensive language used during a phone call, culminating in Maharana being fatally stabbed when he intervened to support a friend.

Police examined CCTV footage which supported the arrest of the accused, and a knife used in the incident was seized. Police highlight the incident as sudden provocation without any prior enmity, urging citizens to report public intoxication to prevent such tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)