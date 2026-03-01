Maoist Encounter: CoBRA Personnel Injured in Jharkhand IED Blast

In a significant confrontation, two CoBRA battalion personnel sustained serious injuries in an IED blast triggered by Maoists during an anti-Naxal operation in the dense Saranda forests of Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district.

The explosion, allegedly planted by the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist), led to an exchange of gunfire between security forces and Maoists. An assistant commandant and a jawan were injured in the blast and following gunfire.

Both were airlifted to Ranchi for medical treatment and are reportedly stable, according to SP Amit Renu. Despite containing much of the left-wing extremists' activities, several top Maoist leaders remain at large. A robust counter-operation is currently ongoing.