Maoist Encounter: CoBRA Personnel Injured in Jharkhand IED Blast

Two CoBRA battalion members were injured in an IED explosion during an anti-Naxal operation in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district. Post-blast, Maoists opened fire, leading to retaliatory shots. Both injured personnel were airlifted for treatment and are stable. A massive anti-Naxal operation is ongoing to apprehend key Maoist leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chaibasa | Updated: 01-03-2026 18:59 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 18:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant confrontation, two CoBRA battalion personnel sustained serious injuries in an IED blast triggered by Maoists during an anti-Naxal operation in the dense Saranda forests of Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district.

The explosion, allegedly planted by the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist), led to an exchange of gunfire between security forces and Maoists. An assistant commandant and a jawan were injured in the blast and following gunfire.

Both were airlifted to Ranchi for medical treatment and are reportedly stable, according to SP Amit Renu. Despite containing much of the left-wing extremists' activities, several top Maoist leaders remain at large. A robust counter-operation is currently ongoing.

