Dell Technologies Taps into India's Digital Boom
Dell Technologies identifies India as a key high-growth market, emphasizing its scale and digital adoption. The company aims to expand its local footprint, democratize AI-powered computing, and enhance its retail network. This initiative supports both economic and social development in India, reinforcing Dell's strategic focus on this market.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 06-01-2026 15:02 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 15:02 IST
Dell Technologies is setting its sights on India as a vital market for growth, leveraging the country's size, demographic advantages, and swift digital uptake.
Having operated in India for nearly two decades, Dell is emphasizing local manufacturing, expanding its retail presence, and focusing on the democratization of AI-driven computing to bridge digital divides.
With over 400 operational cities and a robust retail network, Dell aims to cater to the emerging demand for AI-enabled PCs, positioning them as long-term investments for consumers seeking enhanced performance and future-ready technology.
(With inputs from agencies.)