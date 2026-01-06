Dell Technologies Taps into India's Digital Boom

Dell Technologies is setting its sights on India as a vital market for growth, leveraging the country's size, demographic advantages, and swift digital uptake.

Having operated in India for nearly two decades, Dell is emphasizing local manufacturing, expanding its retail presence, and focusing on the democratization of AI-driven computing to bridge digital divides.

With over 400 operational cities and a robust retail network, Dell aims to cater to the emerging demand for AI-enabled PCs, positioning them as long-term investments for consumers seeking enhanced performance and future-ready technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)