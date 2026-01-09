Left Menu

AI Revolution Takes Center Stage at CES: Chatbots, Robots, and Beyond

CES 2023 showcased the leap from AI software to 'physical AI', with humanoids and autonomous technologies leading the charge. While big tech outlined futuristic visions, smaller companies competed with AI innovations. Experts debate which AI technologies could emerge as lucrative consumer successes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2026 16:40 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 16:40 IST
AI Revolution Takes Center Stage at CES: Chatbots, Robots, and Beyond
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Just four years since ChatGPT introduced AI to the mainstream, the CES show in Las Vegas highlighted AI's expansion into physical devices. Exhibitors unveiled a range of AI-powered innovations from humanoids to autonomous driving technology, marking advancements beyond traditional software.

Lenovo, hosting an event at Las Vegas Sphere with Nvidia and AMD, launched its Qira AI voice assistant platform. Meta enhanced its Ray-Ban tech while Google introduced its Gemini AI model for home devices, exploring AI's practical applications amidst the flashy presentations.

Interest in humanoids is escalating, but experts highlight significant hurdles such as processing power and battery life. As experts analyze the commercial viability of these technologies, the transition to running AI on devices instead of the cloud could reshape cost and functionality in the near future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Iran judiciary chief vows that punishment for protesters 'will be decisive, maximum and without any legal leniency', reports AP.

Iran judiciary chief vows that punishment for protesters 'will be decisive, ...

 Global
2
If there are strong players in aviation, it will be good for country: Former aviation minister Praful Patel in interview to PTI.

If there are strong players in aviation, it will be good for country: Former...

 Global
3
After winning Bengal, we must win Delhi as well; can’t have BJP rule India: Mamata at Kolkata rally.

After winning Bengal, we must win Delhi as well; can’t have BJP rule India: ...

 India
4
Gold Scandal Rocks Sacred Sabarimala Temple

Gold Scandal Rocks Sacred Sabarimala Temple

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Population Growth to Prosperity: How Africa Can Unlock Its Demographic Dividend

Building Health-Promoting Schools in Africa: A Practical Framework for Learning and Care

Regulating AI in the Real World: Why Capacity Building Matters More Than Rules

From Strategy to Safeguards: Assessing Vietnam’s Readiness for Ethical AI Adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026