AI Revolution Takes Center Stage at CES: Chatbots, Robots, and Beyond

Just four years since ChatGPT introduced AI to the mainstream, the CES show in Las Vegas highlighted AI's expansion into physical devices. Exhibitors unveiled a range of AI-powered innovations from humanoids to autonomous driving technology, marking advancements beyond traditional software.

Lenovo, hosting an event at Las Vegas Sphere with Nvidia and AMD, launched its Qira AI voice assistant platform. Meta enhanced its Ray-Ban tech while Google introduced its Gemini AI model for home devices, exploring AI's practical applications amidst the flashy presentations.

Interest in humanoids is escalating, but experts highlight significant hurdles such as processing power and battery life. As experts analyze the commercial viability of these technologies, the transition to running AI on devices instead of the cloud could reshape cost and functionality in the near future.

