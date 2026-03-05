Iran Conflict Fuels Gas Crisis in Moldova's Transdniestria Region

The ongoing conflict in Iran has exacerbated gas supply issues in Moldova's separatist Transdniestria region. According to local authorities, the situation threatens to replicate last year's crisis, which left many without heat and power.

Historically, the pro-Moscow region received gas virtually free from Russia via Ukraine. However, war-induced disruptions by Kyiv last year resulted in power and heat shortages for the 350,000 residents. Although the region now sources more expensive gas from Europe, the Iran conflict has reduced volumes.

Moldova's parliamentary speaker, Igor Grosu, stated that the region's gas reserves are dwindling. Decisions loom as to whether to endure higher costs or face shortages affecting schools and homes. Yet, key facilities like hospitals and kindergartens will receive normal heating, while others are urged to prepare for colder conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)