Lamp Lighting Row in Tirupparankundram: Faith, Politics, and Tradition

In Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister M K Stalin robustly defended his government's stance regarding the Tirupparankundram temple lamp lighting controversy, emphasizing that personal faith must rise above political discord. His statements surfaced as Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage at the Arulmighu Subrahmanya Swamy temple.

Stalin, in a video released on his 73rd birthday, underscored his administration's decision to uphold temple traditions, asserting this was made in his capacity as Chief Minister, not a religious leader. He cited the camaraderie between rationalist leader Periyar and Kundrakudi Ponnambala Adigalar as testament to achieving harmony between rationality and faith.

The row stems from tensions over lighting a Karthigai Deepam lamp on a stone pillar at Tirupparankundram hill, with local authorities initially barring the act despite a High Court ruling permitting it. PM Modi critiqued the DMK's perceived insensitivity to devotee sentiments, as Stalin reiterated the goal of unity in diversity.