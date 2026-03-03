Left Menu

Agnikul Cosmos Set to Launch AI Data Center in Orbit by Year-End

Chennai's Agnikul Cosmos plans to launch an AI data center prototype in orbit by the end of the year, becoming commercially viable by 2027. Developed with NeevCloud, it aims to use space's unique conditions for efficient AI processing, addressing the global data center demand surge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2026 14:19 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 14:19 IST
Agnikul Cosmos Set to Launch AI Data Center in Orbit by Year-End
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai-based space company, Agnikul Cosmos, is gearing up to launch the prototype of an artificial intelligence data center in orbit by this year's end, with commercial viability targeted by 2027 according to co-founder Srinath Ravichandran. The project highlights a technological shift toward leveraging space's vast resources. AI data centers enable efficient AI model training and analysis, but their sheer size demands novel solutions. Agnikul's initiative will utilize space's limitless solar energy and effective radiative cooling, ensuring AI inference tasks do not require extensive energy or infrastructure.

The data center project forms a collaboration with Bengaluru-based NeevCloud, an AI SuperCloud platform announced on February 12. As global data usage balloons, consultants like McKinsey forecast a 19%-22% annual rise in data center demand through 2030. Space's unique environment offers a promising resolution to terrestrial constraints such as land and water for cooling, leading to increased interest from firms like SpaceX and Google.

Agnikul's constellation of satellites will facilitate secure intra-satellite and satellite-to-ground communications, bypassing Earth's shadow by operating in low-power modes during eclipse phases. Although the initial prototype will not be commercially available until 2027, Ravichandran is optimistic about showcasing Agnikul's potential to revolutionize space-based AI data processing and expand their market reach successfully.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Iranian Red Crescent Society says at least 787 people in Iran have been killed in US-Israeli airstrikes in war so far, reports AP.

Iranian Red Crescent Society says at least 787 people in Iran have been kill...

 Global
2
LPG Cylinder Blast in Delhi Injures Seven, Sparks Panic

LPG Cylinder Blast in Delhi Injures Seven, Sparks Panic

 India
3
Devastating Impact of US and Israeli Airstrikes in Iran

Devastating Impact of US and Israeli Airstrikes in Iran

 United Arab Emirates
4
Global Markets React as Oil Prices Surge Amid Iran Conflict

Global Markets React as Oil Prices Surge Amid Iran Conflict

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026