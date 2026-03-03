Agnikul Cosmos Set to Launch AI Data Center in Orbit by Year-End

Chennai-based space company, Agnikul Cosmos, is gearing up to launch the prototype of an artificial intelligence data center in orbit by this year's end, with commercial viability targeted by 2027 according to co-founder Srinath Ravichandran. The project highlights a technological shift toward leveraging space's vast resources. AI data centers enable efficient AI model training and analysis, but their sheer size demands novel solutions. Agnikul's initiative will utilize space's limitless solar energy and effective radiative cooling, ensuring AI inference tasks do not require extensive energy or infrastructure.

The data center project forms a collaboration with Bengaluru-based NeevCloud, an AI SuperCloud platform announced on February 12. As global data usage balloons, consultants like McKinsey forecast a 19%-22% annual rise in data center demand through 2030. Space's unique environment offers a promising resolution to terrestrial constraints such as land and water for cooling, leading to increased interest from firms like SpaceX and Google.

Agnikul's constellation of satellites will facilitate secure intra-satellite and satellite-to-ground communications, bypassing Earth's shadow by operating in low-power modes during eclipse phases. Although the initial prototype will not be commercially available until 2027, Ravichandran is optimistic about showcasing Agnikul's potential to revolutionize space-based AI data processing and expand their market reach successfully.

(With inputs from agencies.)