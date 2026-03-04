Breaking Barriers: Expanding Access to Nicotine Gums for Smoking Cessation
Health experts advocate for nicotine gums to be more accessible without prescription in India, similar to practices in developed countries. This move aims to help smokers quit effectively, as evidence suggests these gums enhance quit rates without exposure to harmful chemicals found in cigarettes.
- Country:
- India
In a bid to combat smoking-related diseases, public health experts are urging policymakers in India to make nicotine gums more accessible without a prescription. These products have long been recognized as effective cessation tools, supported by global health organizations, including the WHO.
Dr. Meenakshi N from Apollo Hospital emphasized differentiating nicotine gums as therapeutic aids rather than initiation products. Statistics reveal that nicotine replacement therapy can significantly boost quit rates, underscoring the potential public health impact if these gums are made OTC products, as they are in many developed nations.
Experts caution that restricting these therapeutic tools conflicts with India's National Tobacco Control Programme. They argue for clearer policies that facilitate cessation efforts without exacerbating existing health inequalities, especially in rural areas where smoking prevalence is high.
(With inputs from agencies.)
