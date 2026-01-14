Left Menu

AFT Cuts Ties with X Over AI-Generated Disturbing Images

The American Federation of Teachers has decided to leave the social media platform X due to the proliferation of disturbing AI-generated images of children and women. AFT President Randi Weingarten cited the lack of safeguards in X's AI tools as the last straw that led to the decision.

14-01-2026
The American Federation of Teachers (AFT) announced its departure from the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, citing the dissemination of disturbing images as the primary reason. AFT President Randi Weingarten expressed concerns after the AI tool Grok, associated with X, generated images of children and women without consent.

Weingarten criticized the platform's lack of safeguards, marking this as a pivotal point in their decision. Despite adjustments to the AI chatbot's behavior, the apparent digital stripping of individuals by Grok contributed to the union's resolve to prioritize children's safety over its presence on the platform.

Weingarten, who has been on Twitter for 15 years, stated that going silent is a necessary measure to protect children, reflecting on broader concerns surrounding disinformation since Elon Musk's acquisition of the platform. Musk, defending free speech in the past, did not comment specifically on this issue.

