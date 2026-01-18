Left Menu

India's Technological Revolution Shines at Davos

The India Pavilion in Davos showcases the country's technological prowess and investment opportunities, focusing on artificial intelligence. Major Indian IT firms like Wipro and TCS are leading with AI innovations. Over 100 Indian CEOs and government representatives are present, emphasizing partnerships and future growth prospects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 18-01-2026 17:29 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 17:29 IST
India's Technological Revolution Shines at Davos
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The iconic Piano Bar's former address in the ski resort town of Davos now boasts a clear message from Team India: Partner with Bharat and subscribe to the future. This new India Pavilion on Davos's main promenade highlights the country's growing influence on the global stage.

Industry partners and apex chamber CII champion similar sentiments, urging collaboration with India. As Davos gears up for its five-day gathering, Indian IT giants showcase their AI innovations. Wipro and TCS lead the way, with lounges across each other, underscoring AI's centrality in modern services.

The event sees participation from over 100 Indian CEOs and senior government officials, including chief ministers and union ministers. They actively promote their states to potential investors, with India's AI narrative stirring global interest amidst a gathering of more than 3,000 leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senegal's Triumph Marred by Controversial Walk-Off in Cup of Nations Final

Senegal's Triumph Marred by Controversial Walk-Off in Cup of Nations Final

 Global
2
Micron's Strategic Acquisition Boosts Powerchip Shares

Micron's Strategic Acquisition Boosts Powerchip Shares

 Global
3
Deadly Train Collision Shocks Southern Spain: 21 Dead in Tragic Incident

Deadly Train Collision Shocks Southern Spain: 21 Dead in Tragic Incident

 Spain
4
Guatemala's State of Siege: Battle Against Barrio 18

Guatemala's State of Siege: Battle Against Barrio 18

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Faster but Colder: How AI Is Reshaping Humanitarian Aid and Why It Raises Alarms

Europe’s Quiet Transport Revolution: The Rise of Autonomous Inland Barges

Bank Credit Shocks and the Uneven Impact on Firm Investment Across the Euro Area

Electric Boda Bodas Promise Higher Incomes, but Uganda’s Just Transition Test Looms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026