India's Technological Revolution Shines at Davos

The iconic Piano Bar's former address in the ski resort town of Davos now boasts a clear message from Team India: Partner with Bharat and subscribe to the future. This new India Pavilion on Davos's main promenade highlights the country's growing influence on the global stage.

Industry partners and apex chamber CII champion similar sentiments, urging collaboration with India. As Davos gears up for its five-day gathering, Indian IT giants showcase their AI innovations. Wipro and TCS lead the way, with lounges across each other, underscoring AI's centrality in modern services.

The event sees participation from over 100 Indian CEOs and senior government officials, including chief ministers and union ministers. They actively promote their states to potential investors, with India's AI narrative stirring global interest amidst a gathering of more than 3,000 leaders.

