L'Oréal's Global Tech Hub to Revolutionize AI-Powered Beauty in Telangana

L'Oréal is set to launch its Global Capability Centre in Telangana with an investment of Rs 3,500 crore. The facility aims to create 2,000 high-tech jobs and spearhead AI-driven beauty innovations. The initiative supports Telangana's vision to become a global AI and digital hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-01-2026 14:45 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 14:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

French beauty giant L'Oréal is poised to unveil its pioneering Global Capability Centre in Telangana, marking a 350 million euro investment over the next five years. The initiative, announced during the World Economic Forum in Davos, is expected to generate 2,000 advanced technology jobs, enhancing Hyderabad's role as a global tech leader.

This first-of-its-kind Beauty Tech Hub, serving as a flagship for AI-powered beauty innovations, will drive L'Oréal's digital transformation globally. With an initial investment through 2030, the facility will integrate cutting-edge technologies such as AI, generative AI, and agentic AI into the cosmetics industry.

Welcoming this landmark development, Telangana's leadership highlighted the state's conducive innovation ecosystem. The hub supports the 'Telangana Rising: 2047 Vision' by establishing the region as a global epicentre for AI and digital excellence. L'Oréal's CEO Nicolas Hieronimus emphasized India's pivotal role in shaping the future of beauty at the intersection of science, technology, and creativity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

