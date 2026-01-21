India Delicenses Lower 6 GHz Band to Revolutionize Wi-Fi Services

The Department of Telecom (DoT) in India has de-licensed 500 MHz of spectrum in the lower 6 GHz band, aiming to bolster Wi-Fi services nationwide. This initiative follows a May 2025 draft notification and may significantly improve the broadband experience in homes and offices, alongside future 5G and 6G networks.

Major tech firms like Apple, Amazon, and Cisco support de-licensing, arguing for the entire 1200 MHz in the 6 GHz range to be available for Wi-Fi. Conversely, Reliance Jio calls for this bandwidth to be auctioned for wider applications, despite the government's current delimitation catering specifically to Wi-Fi systems with restricted power outputs.

Industry voices, including Bharat Bhatia from ITU-APT Foundation, express optimism that these changes will advance India's wireless capabilities. While the government limits emission power for safety, it is urged to consider higher power allowances to meet demands in large venues. Meanwhile, security frameworks such as ITSAR seek to uphold safe, high-value local telecom gear production.

(With inputs from agencies.)