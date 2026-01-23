China and Brazil's Joint Vision for Global Governance

Chinese President Xi Jinping urged China and Brazil to collaborate in protecting the interests of the Global South, emphasizing the importance of the United Nations' core role. This call to action was made during a phone conversation with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Friday, as reported by state news agency Xinhua.

President Xi highlighted the need for both nations to become constructive forces aimed at safeguarding global peace and improving worldwide governance. He also underscored that cooperation between China and Brazil is crucial for their mutual benefits and for the stability of the international community.

The conversation reflects a strategic alliance to strengthen ties and address pressing global challenges. Both leaders are committed to shared objectives that could reshape global dynamics and set a precedent for more cohesive international relations.