U.S. Exports Soar: Boeing Leads $244 Billion Contract Boom in 2025

The U.S. Commerce Department announced a significant growth in foreign contracts for American companies in 2025, totaling $244 billion, nearly triple the 2024 figures. This growth was largely fueled by a substantial increase in Boeing's jetliner orders, which soared to 1,075 last year from 377 in 2024. The deals, bolstered by advocacy from the Commerce Department, were critical in supporting around 844,000 American jobs.

Boeing's resurgence marked a pivotal shift, securing $215 billion of the ITA-assisted contracts, outpacing its competition, Airbus, for the first time in seven years. Notable deals included an unprecedented agreement with Qatar Airways valued at $96 billion, demonstrating Boeing's recovery from safety and production challenges experienced in previous years. The Commerce Department's role was instrumental, providing advocacy and facilitating significant trade and investment deals.

The momentum continued with Wabtec's largest foreign sale to date, a $4.2 billion contract with Kazakhstan. The total contract value also encompassed key sectors such as defense, energy, and technology. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick stressed the focus on promoting U.S. interests through investment and new opportunities, aiming to further elevate American manufacturing on the global stage.

