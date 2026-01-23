U.S. Companies Secure $244 Billion in Foreign Contracts for 2025 with Boeing Leading the Charge

In a remarkable surge, U.S. companies secured $244 billion in foreign government procurement contracts in 2025, aided significantly by the U.S. Commerce Department. This figure nearly triples the $87 billion recorded in 2024 during the last year of the Biden administration, as reported by the International Trade Administration (ITA) on Friday.

Boeing was at the forefront of this boom, logging a massive increase in jetliner orders. Its net orders soared to 1,075 in 2025, marking its sixth-best year and outperforming its competitor Airbus for the first time in seven years. Boeing's sales, along with GE Aerospace jet engines, contributed to $215 billion of the total ITA-assisted contracts.

Major contracts included a landmark deal with Qatar Airways for up to 210 aircraft and a significant contract with Korean Air Lines, which were facilitated during diplomatic engagements led by former President Donald Trump. The Commerce Department emphasized its commitment to fostering American manufacturing and job creation, with projections that these developments are merely the beginning of a new era of prosperity.